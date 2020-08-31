New jobs have been announced for the Hickory Industrial Park located in Graves County.

Governor Andy Beshear announced HVAC Distributing LLC, plans to create 175 full-time jobs with a second location in the industrial site.

The company is purchasing a 100,000 square-foot spec building, with a $7-million dollar investment in the project.

The second location in Graves County will compliment the current 113,000 square-foot facility, allowing HVAC Distributing to better manage its growing inventory, improve its shipping speed and reduce overall costs.

The family owned company was founded in Graves County in 2013, and currently employs 100 people.

Reports said the new jobs will pay an hourly wage of $20, including benefits.