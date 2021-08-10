One in custody, another wanted in Dyersburg kidnapping, assault

One person is in custody and another is wanted in a Dyersburg kidnapping and assault over the weekend.

Dyersburg Police Chief Steve Isbell says 48-year-old James Wiley was arrested Monday night and authorities are searching for 35-year-old Stephanie Pratt.

Both are charged with Especially Aggravated Kidnapping, with Pratt facing an additional charge of Aggravated Assault.

Isbell says the case stems from the victim selling a car to the couple without providing the car title and that Wiley and Pratt later contacted her wanting to meet with her about it.

After meeting, the two allegedly forced her into the vehicle threatening her with brass knuckles, and drove her to the Economy Inn in Dyersburg, where she was held at knife point and hit in the face while in the room.

The victim was restrained with zip ties and driven to Missouri where they tried to find the car title.

Upon returning to Tennessee, the victim says she was assaulted on the side of the road and hit in the face and head. The victim was able to escape from the suspects once they returned to the motel.

Chief Isbell says the victim suffered from facial injuries, bruised ribs, and a laceration to her head.

Anyone with information on Miss Pratt’s whereabouts is asked to call the Dyersburg Police Department.