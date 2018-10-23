Weakley County Sheriff’s investigators are looking for another suspect in a shooting that took place near Greenfield.

Captain Randal McGowan says with the help of the Gibson County Sheriff’s Department, officers located 38-year-old Joshua Montgomery of Bradford, who had been hit in his left side by a grazing bullet. Bradford was also armed with a pistol.

McGowan says investigators learned that Montgomery had been shot by 41-year-old Jeffrey Story of Greenfield and 49-year-old Ricky Gilbert of Lexington.

Captain McGowan says Montgomery returned fire before fleeing in his pickup truck, which was found with bullet holes in it.

Gilbert (pictured) was arrested in Lexington by the Henderson County Sheriff’s Department and is being held in the Weakley County Jail.

Investigators are still looking for Jeffrey Story.

Both Gilbert and Story are charged with Attempt to Commit Criminal Homicide and Being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

Montgomery is being held in the Gibson County Jail on charges in that county. He’s also charged with Being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

