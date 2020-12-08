One person was injured when two boats collided on Reelfoot Lake Monday afternoon around 3:30.

TWRA reports said the two boats struck each other at the intersection of Donnelson Ditch and Big Ronaldson Ditch in Samburg.

Thunderbolt Broadcasting has learned that 59 year old David Haggard, a longtime employee with the State of Tennessee parks service at Reelfoot Lake, was airlifted to Regional One in Memphis with a broken jaw, broken ribs and multiple face injuries.

Haggard’s boat reportedly collided with a boat containing duck hunters.

The TWRA is continuing their investigation into the accident.