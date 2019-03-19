One person was airlifted after a two-vehicle accident Tuesday on Highway 22 in Martin.

The accident happened just before 1:00 near the Hyndsver Road overpass.

Due to construction on the John Vincent Bridge, lanes in both directions to have been reduced to one lane.

The accident involved a semi with a trailer and a Spectrum company car.

The driver of the car was airlifted with leg injuries.

The Martin Police Department, Martin Fire Department, Weakley County Sheriff’s Office, Weakley County EMS, THP, and Air Evac all responded to the scene.