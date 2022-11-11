One Killed and One Injured in Hickman Accident

Although official police reports have not been released, Thunderbolt News has learned that one person was killed and one seriously injured in an accident Friday in Hickman.

Reports said the fatal accident occurred when an individual was working on the roof of the former Hickman Pipe and Tube Building, located on Catlett Street.

During the work, the individual reportedly fell through a skylight into the building.

A second person received injuries, when they also fell through the roof.

This individual was airlifted to an out of state hospital due to the injuries received.

Thunderbolt Broadcasting will release specific information pertaining to the accident, when it is released.