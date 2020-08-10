One person was killed and four others injured during a shooting in Paducah on Saturday night.

Police reports said 32 year old Keyshaun Childress, of Mounds, Illinois, died at the Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville.

Four others who were shot, ranging in ages of 21 to 29 years old, were listed in critical to stable condition at different hospitals.

Police reports said officers heard multiple gunshots in the 900 block of Boyd Street just before midnight.

Upon arrival, the officers began rendering aide to those who were shot.

Reports said detectives are now interviewing witnesses and seeking any information about the incident.