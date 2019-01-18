A two-vehicle accident in Western Kentucky claimed the life of one person on Thursday afternoon.

Carlisle County Sheriff’s reports said a vehicle operated by 32 year old Adam Garnett, of Bardwell, was westbound on US-62, when he attempted to stop for another vehicle that was turning south on KY-307.

Witnesses said Garnett’s vehicle slid sideways into the eastbound lane of US-62, and collided with a vehicle operated by 83 year old Donald Johnson, of Mayfield.

Mr. Johnson and his 79 year old wife, Carol, were transported to Mercy Health-Lourdes hospital in Paducah for their injuries.

Garnett was pronounced dead at the scene by Carlisle County Coroner Brigitte Choate.

The Carlisle County Sheriff’s Department and an Accident Reconstructionist from Kentucky State Police investigated the scene.