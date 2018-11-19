One person was killed in a fiery multi-vehicle crash on I-55 in New Madrid County, Missouri Saturday night.

KFVS reports a semi driven by 54-year-old Kenneth Alford, of Melbourne, Florida, was traveling south on I-55 near the 64 mile marker when the semi began to slide and hit another semi driven by 33-year-old Gabriel Calin, of Woodridge, Illinois.

Both vehicles caught fire and Alford’s semi continued off the roadway, hitting a vehicle driven by 65-year-old Clyde Griffin, of Matthews, Missouri, and 50-year-old Kenneth Francis, of Hernando, Mississippi.

Griffin’s semi also continued, hitting another vehicle, which in turn, hit another vehicle. In total six vehicles were involved in this accident.

Alford was pronounced dead at the scene by New Madrid County Coroner George Delisle.

Griffin’s passenger, 63-year-old Carolyn Farrenburg, of Matthews, Missouri was flown to a regional hospital with serious injuries.

