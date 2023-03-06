One killed, one injured in Greenfield house fire

One person was killed and another injured in a house fire Sunday in Greenfield.

Greenfield Fire Chief Bob Dudley says his department responded just before 3:00 Sunday afternoon to a structure fire at 211 Buckner Ditch Road, just outside the Greenfield city limits.

Chief Dudley says the house was fully involved when they arrived.

One victim was transported by Weakley County Ambulance Service to West Tennessee Healthcare-Volunteer Hospital and another victim was found deceased inside the home.

The names of the victims are not being released at this time.

An investigation by the Greenfield Fire Department and TBI determined the fire started from the kitchen stove.

The Sharon and Bradford Fire Departments also assisted at the scene, along with the THP, Weakley County Sheriff’s Office, Greenfield Police Department, Weakley County Ambulance Service, and WCMES.