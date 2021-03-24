One Killed, Two Injured in Western Kentucky Crash

A Paducah man was killed, and two people injured, in a two vehicle accident in McCracken County.

Sheriffs reports said 72 year old John Harris died from injuries received in the accident on Monday morning.

Reports said Harris was operating a 2013 Ford Explorer on Cairo Road, which collided head-on with a 1998 Dodge Ram truck operated by 19 year old Jeremiah Beck, of Mayfield.

Beck, along with his passenger, 18 year old Emily Thorn of Mayfield, were transferred to out-of-state hospitals for treatment of serious injuries.

McCracken County Sheriffs reports said the section of Cairo Road was closed for almost five hours following the crash, which is still under investigation.