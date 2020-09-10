A section of I-24 Westbound in McCracken County will be restricted to one lane for a few hours tonight.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet spokesperson Keith Todd says Westbound I-24 traffic will be restricted to one lane at the 6.5 mile marker in McCracken County starting at 5:00.

The work zone will allow a crew from Central Paving to clear gravel from the median at the site of an August 18th crash. Todd says the crew will also do some environmental remediation work.

Westbound motorists should be prepared to encounter slowing and merging traffic around the 6 mile marker at Paducah. All traffic in this work zone will move to the right-hand or driving lane.

Todd says the work zone is expected to be in place for about two to three hours.