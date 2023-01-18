One of the St. Louis Cardinals Top Prospects Hopes to be at Busch Stadium Soon

One of the top prospects in the St. Louis Cardinals organization was part of the latest caravan to stop at Dyer County High School.

20 year old Jordan Walker was drafted in the first round in 2020, and last year was named the “Co-Most Valuable Player” in the Redbirds minor league organization.

In his short professional play, Walker has batted .310 with 33 home runs and 116 RBI’s.

During the caravan stop, Walker told Thunderbolt Sports he was glad to be chosen by St. Louis.(AUDIO)

Walker said he has enjoyed his professional playing time, but hopes to be at Busch Stadium soon.(AUDIO)

Walker is a 6’5” outfielder and third baseman, who hit a home run on the first pitch of his first professional game.

He was invited on Tuesday to participate in Spring Training in Jupiter, Florida.