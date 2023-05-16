One person airlifted following tractor/van crash Monday on HWY 22 between Dresden and Gleason

A man is being treated at a Nashville hospital after the tractor he was driving Monday was struck by a passenger van on Highway 22 between Dresden and Gleason.

Thirty-four-year-old Albert Simpson was airlifted after the 2020 Farmall tractor he was driving was struck by a 2019 Chevy Express passenger van driven by 43-year-old Amanda Barber.

The accident happened just after 1:00.

According to the THP report, Barber and her five passengers were all wearing their seatbelts and were not injured.

The accident is still under investigation.