A one-vehicle accident Monday on Highway 431 in Weakley County between Martin and Union City caused a short power outage and re-routed traffic for a short period time.

According to reports on the scene, the accident happened just before noon when a Chevy Silverado pick-up struck an electric pole in front of DiePro, Incorporated.

A Sheriff’s deputy says the elderly driver had a medical issue before the accident and ran off the highway striking the pole.

The man was not injured in the accident.

Traffic was re-routed while Weakley County Municipal Electric System replaced the pole and re-attached power lines.