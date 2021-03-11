March 11, 2021
One year since COVID-19 proclaimed pandemic, Bynum sees “light at the end of the tunnel”

Thursday marked the one year anniversary of COVID-19 being proclaimed a pandemic.

County Mayor Jake Bynum tells Thunderbolt Radio News what the past year has been like for Weakley County.

Mayor Bynum says after a long year, Weakley County is seeing the light at the end of the tunnel.

Since the pandemic began a year ago, there have been 3,813 cases with 60 deaths in Weakley County. There are currently 22 active cases in the county.

