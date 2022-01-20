Ongoing drug investigation results in three arrests in Carroll County

Three people are facing charges in an ongoing drug investigation in Carroll County.

TBI spokesperson Keli McAlister says on Wednesday morning, TBI agents, along with officers with the Huntingdon Police Department and McKenzie Police Department executed two search warrants resulting in the three arrests.

In Huntingdon, the search of a home in the 200 block of Clark Street resulted in the seizure of methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia with both individuals inside the home, 56-year-old Jimmie K. Williams and 45-year-old Ricky Butler taken into custody.

Williams is charged with Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Simple Possession of Schedule VI (Marijuana). Butler is charged with Possession of Schedule II and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

In McKenzie, a search warrant was executed at a home in the 100 block of Spruce Street. Methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia were also recovered at this location resulting in the arrest of 62-year-old Arthur Teas, Sr.

Teas is charged with Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of Schedule VI (Marijuana) with Intent to Distribute.

All three are being held in the Carroll County Jail.