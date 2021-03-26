Ongoing drug investigation results in two arrests, drug seizure in Nashville

Two people are behind bars on meth charges as the result of an ongoing drug investigation by the TBI.

TBI spokesperson Susan Niland says agents executed search warrants at two rooms in a south Nashville hotel Thursday where they found 28 one-pound packages of suspected meth along with additional evidence.

Agents arrested 22-year-old Jose Caraveo and 23-year-old Georgina Gonzalez Pizano for Possession with Intent of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) of 300 grams or more.

Both are being held on a $250,000 bond in the Davidson County Jail.