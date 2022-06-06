Ongoing joint drug investigation leads to two arrests

Two Carroll County women are facing several drug charges following a multi-agency investigation.

TBI spokesperson Keli McAlister says 46-year-old Tara N. Smith and 60-year-old Cynthia G. Mayberry, both of Huntingdon, were arrested after officers searched a home on Hawkins Lane.

Smith is charged with Possession of Schedule II with Intent to Sell and Distribute (Methamphetamine), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Schedule VI (Marijuana), Possession of Schedule II (Hydrocodone), Possession of Schedule II (Adderall), and Possession of Schedule IV (Vallum). Her bond is set at $50,000.

Meanwhile, Mayberry is charged with Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of Schedule VI with intent to Sale and Distribute (Marijuana). Her bond is set at $20,000.

Both are being held in the Carroll County Jail.

The TBI, Huntingdon and McKenzie Police Departments, and the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office were involved in the investigation.