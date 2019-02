Law enforcement officials are reportedly searching for a person who robbed a bank in Fulton this morning.

Reports said the robbery occurred around 10:30, which prompted school’s in South Fulton to be placed on a soft lockdown.

No information has been released pertaining to the description of the person being sought at this time.

If anyone has any information pertaining to this crime, they are urged to contact the Fulton Police Department or Fulton County Sheriff’s Department.