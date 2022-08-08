Ongoing TBI drug investigation leads to arrests in Henderson County

Two people from Henderson County are facing drug charges following an eight-month investigation by the TBI and Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.

TBI spokesperson Keli McAlister says since January, agents and investigators have worked proactively to target illicit drug activity in Henderson County.

As a result of evidence gathered during the ongoing investigation, a search warrant was obtained for a home in the 100 block of King Lane in Reagan.

On Monday, agents and investigators executed the search warrant and discovered methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia with 60-year-old Joseph W. Crawford and 55-year-old Darlene Pugh charged with Possession of Schedule II with Intent to Sale and Distribute (Methamphetamine), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of Schedule VI (Marijuana).

Both were booked into the Henderson County Jail. Crawford’s bond is set at $25,000. Pugh’s bond is set at $5,000.