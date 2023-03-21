Online gaming fraud investigation yields felony charges for Middle Tennessee man

A Williamson County man is facing a set of felony charges, accused of committing fraud using the online gaming platform DraftKings.

TBI Communications Director Josh Devine says 32-year-old Bruce Jamar Orr, of Nolensville, was arrested Monday for Identity Theft following a months-long investigation.

In September, the TBI began investigating fraud committed through the online sports betting platform DraftKings.

Working with the Tennessee Sports Wagering Advisory Counsel, authorities determined a large number of accounts fraudulently created and associated with an address in Nolensville.

Authorities later determined Orr as the person responsible for the accounts.

On March 13th, the Williamson County Grand Jury returned indictments, charging Orr with eight counts of Identity Theft.

He’s being held in the Williamson County Jail on a $35,000 bond.