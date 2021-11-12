Online sales for 18th Empty Bowls fundraiser begin Saturday; in-person event set for November 20th

Online sales begin Saturday for the 18th annual Empty Bowls fundraiser to help fight food insecurity in Martin and Weakley County.

The online sales of the handcrafted bowls will run through November 21st at http://martinemptybowls.com.

Meanwhile, the in-person event will be held Saturday, November 20th from 11:00 until 1:00 at the UT Martin Student Life Center on Moody Street.

With each $15 dollar donation, donors receive a handcrafted bowl with all proceeds supporting We Care Ministries.

The bowls are made by UT Martin art professor and potter David McBeth, his students and other volunteers. McBeth founded Martin Empty Bowls in 2003, which has grown to an annual event.

The traditional Empty Bowls soup meal will not be held again this year due of the pandemic.

Empty Bowls is sponsored by UT Martin and the university’s Department of Visual and Theatre Arts.