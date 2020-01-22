Only four spots remain for the 31st session of the Martin Police Department’s Citizens Police Academy.

According to Assistant Police Chief Phillip Fuqua, spots for this session have filled up fast with five weeks left before the first class.

This year’s session begins March 5th with a total of 10 classes on Thursday nights from 6:00 to 9:00.

Classes include courses taught by officers, group projects, and individual participation in demonstrations to learn what the Martin Police Department does on a daily basis and what citizens can do to be a better partner in their own community.

Fuqua says applications may be submitted online at martindps.org or you can pick up an application at the Martin Police Department between 8:00 and 4:00 Monday through Friday.