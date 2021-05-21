Open house Sunday for new Gleason Police Station

Citizens can get a look at the new Gleason Police Station during an open house Sunday.

The police department has moved from Gleason City Hall to its new location in the Finch-Owen Insurance building across from the Bank of Gleason.

Police Chief Paul Eddlemon says the new building gives his department the needed space and privacy not available at the previous location.

Most of the renovation and work was done by officers and city employees to save taxpayers’ money.

The Gleason Police Department’s open house is Sunday afternoon from 2:00 until 4:00.