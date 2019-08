It’s opening day for school in the Union City School System.

Students will be boarding buses, and walking to class today, and area motorists are urged to slow down and be cautious near school zones.

Police Chief Perry Barfield spoke with Thunderbolt News about the return to classes for local students.

Chief Barfield said officers will be patrolling at school zone crossings, and motorists are again reminded to obey the speed limits and to watch for signals and directions from the officers.