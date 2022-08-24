Opening Day of Squirrel Season and Free Hunting Day in Tennessee

Saturday is the opening day of squirrel season in Tennessee, and Free Hunting Day across the state.

Hunters can harvest up to ten squirrels a day during the season, which runs through March 15th.

Anyone born on or after January 1st of 1969 is required to have completed a hunter education course.

An apprentice license is required, if the hunter education course has not been completed.

On Saturday’s Free Hunting Day, state resident hunters are exempt from hunting licenses and Wildlife Management Agency permit requirements.