July 30, 2021
Opening of I-40 bridge linking Tennessee, Arkansas, moved up to Saturday night

This undated image released by the Tennessee Department of Transportation shows a crack in a steel beam on the Interstate 40 bridge, near Memphis. TDOT says the crack is in a 900-foot steel beam that provides stability for the Interstate 40 bridge that connects Arkansas and Tennessee over the Mississippi River. The bridge was closed Tuesday, May 11, 2021 after inspectors found the crack. (TDOT via AP)

The reopening of the Interstate 40 bridge linking Tennessee and Arkansas has been moved up to Saturday night.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation says the eastbound lanes of the Hernando DeSoto Bridge over the Mississippi River will reopen to limited traffic Saturday night.

The announcement moves up the original plans to reopen the lanes Monday morning.

The department said it still plans to reopen the span’s westbound lanes on Friday, Aug. 6, though that could also move up.

The bridge has been closed for repairs since May 11.

 

