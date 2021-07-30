Opening of I-40 bridge linking Tennessee, Arkansas, moved up to Saturday night

The reopening of the Interstate 40 bridge linking Tennessee and Arkansas has been moved up to Saturday night.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation says the eastbound lanes of the Hernando DeSoto Bridge over the Mississippi River will reopen to limited traffic Saturday night.

The announcement moves up the original plans to reopen the lanes Monday morning.

The department said it still plans to reopen the span’s westbound lanes on Friday, Aug. 6, though that could also move up.

The bridge has been closed for repairs since May 11.