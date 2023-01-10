‘Operation Dark Crystal’ nets dozens of indictments and arrests in Carroll County

An undercover operation spanning 15 months into the sale of illicit drugs throughout Carroll County has resulted in the indictment and arrest of dozens of individuals.

Tuesday, during an extensive roundup involving numerous local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies, various drugs, vehicles, explosive devices, and more than $30,000 in cash were seized, and a search warrant was secured.

“Operation Dark Crystal,” led by special agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the TBI, Huntingdon Police Department, McKenzie Police Department, and 24th Judicial Drug Task Force began in September 2021.

During the investigation, authorities conducted multiple controlled purchases, surveillance, and research.

On January 3rd, the Carroll County Grand Jury returned indictments, charging 61 people in connection to the ongoing investigation.

Tuesday, more than 90 officers from 15 agencies participated in a roundup to bring the individuals into custody.

Along with TBI, the participating agencies include Huntingdon Police Department, McKenzie Police Department, 24th Judicial Drug Task Force, Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, THP, DEA, Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, Bruceton Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations, 27th Judicial Drug Task Force, Big Sandy Police Department, Lexington Police Department, Bolivar Police Department, and the Tennessee Department of Corrections.

At the time of this release, 47 individuals had been taken into custody, 46 of whom were charged as a result of the indictments.

Each individual was booked into the Carroll County Jail on bonds ranging from $50,000 and $2,000,000.

Andra L. Adams (DOB: 6/22/69), Huntingdon: 1 count – Sale of Schedule II (Cocaine); bond: $100,000

Billy R. Anderson (DOB: 5/27/79), Huntingdon: 1 count – Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Manufacture, Deliver, Sale, 1 count – Criminal Responsibility for Conduct of Another (Sale of Methamphetamine); bond: $500,000

Hunter Birdwell (DOB: 10/26/96), Bruceton: 2 counts – Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Manufacture, Deliver, Sale, 1 count – Criminal Responsibility for Conduct of Another (Sale of Methamphetamine), 1 count – Sale of Counterfeit Controlled Substance; bond: $150,000

Jessie F. Butler (DOB: 8/28/97, McKenzie: 1 count – Sale of Methamphetamine; 1 count – Aggravated Child Endangerment; bond: $250,000

Torrie Carter (DOB: 9/25/79), Lavinia: 6 counts – Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Manufacture, Deliver, Sale; bond: $1,000,000

Lindsey Cary (DOB: 2/12/94), Huntingdon: 1 count – Criminal Responsibility for Conduct of Another (Sale of Methamphetamine); bond: $100,000

Jarood Cherry (DOB: 6/30/93), Huntingdon: 1 count – Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Manufacture, Deliver, Sale, 1 count – Criminal Responsibility for Conduct of Another (Sale of Methamphetamine); bond: $100,000

Stacy Cochran (DOB: 1/28/78), Huntingdon: 4 counts – Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Manufacture, Deliver, Sale; bond: $1,000,000

Haley Craig (DOB: 12/28/97), McKenzie: 1 count – Facilitation of the Manufacture, Delivery, Sale of Schedule II (Methamphetamine); bond: $50,000

Candace Davidson (DOB: 12/23/82), Bruceton: 2 counts – Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Manufacture, Deliver, Sale; bond: $100,000

Victor D. Foster (DOB: 10/11/63), Huntingdon: 4 counts – Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Manufacture, Deliver, Sale; bond: $500,000

Justin R. Gateley (DOB: 1/24/92), Cedar Grove: 1 count – Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Manufacture, Deliver, Sale; bond: $500,000

Latoyia A. Gordon (DOB: 9/19/80), Huntingdon: 1 count – Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Manufacture, Deliver, Sale: bond: $100,000

Candis N. Highsmith (DOB: 6/25/81), Huntingdon: 1 count – Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Manufacture, Deliver, Sale; bond: $100,000

Brittany N. Hill (DOB: 6/10/91), McKenzie: 1 count – Criminal Responsibility for Conduct of Another (Sale of Methamphetamine); bond: $500,000

Jonathan P. Hill (DOB: 9/13/78), McKenzie: 1 count – Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Manufacture, Deliver, Sale; bond: $250,000

Jerry D. Hilliard (DOB: 2/27/65), Huntingdon: 2 counts – Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Manufacture, Deliver, Sale; bond: $150,000

Gabriel Hillsman (DOB: 8/13/76), Atwood: 2 counts – Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Manufacture, Deliver, Sale; bond: $1,000,000

Patrick J. Holbrook (DOB: 11/12/72), Trezevant: 2 counts – Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Manufacture, Deliver, Sale; bond: $500,000

Marcus Holder (DOB: 10/14/71), Huntingdon: 1 count – Sale of a Controlled Substance (Cocaine); bond: $500,000

Hannah N. Hollingsworth (DOB: 6/18/98), Hollow Rock: 2 counts – Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Manufacture, Deliver, Sale; bond: $100,000

Samantha A. Hughes (DOB: 10/25/94), McKenzie: 1 count – Criminal Responsibility for Conduct of Another (Sale of Methamphetamine), 1 count – Aggravated Child Endangerment; bond: $300,000

Johnnyez C. Johnson (DOB: 2/4/99), Huntingdon: 1 count – Possession of Schedule II (Cocaine) with Intent to Manufacture, Deliver, Sale, Burglary, 1 count – Theft of Property between $1,000 – $2,500, 1 count – Vandalism between $2,500 – $10,000; bond: $250,000

Amy E. Ledford (DOB: 5/17/77), Paris: 1 count – Sale of Methamphetamine; bond: $250,000

Micah J. Leite (DOB: 8/17/94), Murfreesboro: 1 count – Criminal Responsibility for the Conduct of Another (Sale of Methamphetamine); bond: $250,000

Carlos L. Milton (DOB: 7/2/85), McKenzie: 2 counts – Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Manufacture, Deliver, Sale; bond: $1,000,000

Tracy Myles (DOB: 8/12/66), Huntingdon: 4 counts – Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Manufacture, Deliver, Sale, 2 counts – Criminal Responsibility for Conduct of Another (Sale of Methamphetamine); bond: $250,000

Adrian Nesbitt (DOB: 1/12/88), McKenzie: 5 counts – Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Manufacture, Deliver, Sale; bond: $500,000

Jamie O’Mahony (DOB: 7/28/99), Huntingdon: 1 count – Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Manufacture, Deliver, Sale; bond: $100,000

Pappas Pearson (DOB: 9/12/68), Huntingdon: 3 counts – Sale of Schedule II (Cocaine); bond: $100,000

Gabrielle Phillips (DOB: 11/14/88), Huntingdon: 2 counts – Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Manufacture, Deliver, Sale, 1 count – Criminal Responsibility for the Conduct of Another (Sale of Methamphetamine); bond: $100,000

Samantha Rhea (DOB: 1/19/83), Lavinia: 1 count – Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Manufacture, Deliver, Sale; bond: $100,000

Stella L. Siggers (DOB: 11/2/78), Huntingdon: 1 count – Criminal Responsibility for the Conduct of Another (Sale of Methamphetamine); bond: $100,000

Markus Sneed (DOB: 4/12/84), McKenzie: 1 count – Sale of Methamphetamine; bond: $100,000

Herbert Strayhorn (DOB: 2/5/62), Huntingdon: 1 count – Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Manufacture, Deliver, Sale; bond: $100,000

Arthur A. Teas Sr. (DOB: 6/25/59), McKenzie: 2 counts – Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Manufacture, Deliver, Sale; bond: $250,000. During today’s arrest, Teas was charged with additional counts of Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Marquez M. Tharpe (DOB: 7/18/78), Huntingdon: 1 count – Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Manufacture, Deliver, Sale; bond: $100,000

John Todd (DOB: 4/19/80), Camden: 2 counts – Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Manufacture, Deliver, Sale; bond: $500,000

Opal Travis (DOB: 10/28/59), McKenzie: 1 count – Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Manufacture, Deliver, Sale; bond: $100,000

Jonathon Tripplett (DOB: 8/30/87), Trezevant: 5 counts – Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Manufacture, Deliver, Sale; bond: $2,000,000

Rickey Warlick (DOB: 8/28/80), Huntingdon: 3 counts – Criminal Responsibility for the Conduct of Another (Sale of Cocaine); bond:$1,000,000

Linda C. Warren (DOB: 9/20/79), Huntingdon: 1 count – Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Manufacture, Deliver, Sale; bond: $250,000

Kendall Weatherford (DOB: 3/26/64), McKenzie: 4 counts – Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Manufacture, Deliver, Sale; bond: $500,000

Jimmie K. Williams (DOB: 12/13/65), Huntingdon: 1 count – Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Manufacture, Deliver, Sale; bond: $250,000

Charlotte Winberry (DOB: 9/25/82), Atwood: 3 counts – Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Manufacture, Deliver, Sale; bond: $250,000

Sherrie D. Wisdom (DOB: 6/30/72), Hollow Rock: 1 count – Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Manufacture, Deliver, Sale; bond: $2,000,000

Additional arrests:

George G. Freeland Jr. (DOB: 6/25/73), Humboldt: 1 count – Failure to Appear (Gibson County)

This remains an active and ongoing investigation. More indictments and arrests are expected.