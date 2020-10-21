Special Agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Big Sandy Police Department led a multi-agency arrest round up in Benton and Henry Counties Tuesday, as a part of “Operation Icebreaker,” a more than year-long drug investigation targeting methamphetamine and other illicit drugs in Big Sandy.

As a result, 30 people were taken into custody Tuesday on a variety of drug-related charges.

An undercover investigation into the sale of illicit drugs in Benton County began in August of 2019.

The Benton County Grand Jury returned indictments Monday charging multiple people with a variety of charges.

On Tuesday, TBI agents joined law enforcement officers with the Big Sandy Police Department, Benton County Sheriff’s Office, Camden Police Department, 24th Judicial District Drug Task Force, Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Paris Police Department, Decatur County Sheriff’s Office, and the Tennessee Highway Patrol in locating and arresting 25 of those people.

Five additional people were arrested on various other counts.

Among the individuals who were arrested and charged as a result of the indictments:

Christopher L. Akers (DOB: 1/9/81), Big Sandy: One count Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession with Intent (Methamphetamine), one count Conspiracy

Monica Dawn Ball (DOB: 12/30/70), Camden: One count Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession with Intent (Methamphetamine), one count Conspiracy, one count Felony Child Endangerment

Jeremy Michael Buie (DOB: 12/09/77), Paris: One count Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession with Intent (Methamphetamine), one count Conspiracy

Christa Sueann Bunch (DOB: 7/31/90), Big Sandy: One count Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession with Intent (Methamphetamine), one count Conspiracy

Michael Lloyd Brandenburg (DOB: 9/11/63), Big Sandy: One count Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession with Intent (Methamphetamine), one count Conspiracy

Joyce Diane Camper (DOB: 2/28/69), Big Sandy: One count Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession with Intent (Methamphetamine), one count Conspiracy

Alice Nicole Cannon (DOB: 9/22/87), Big Sandy: One count Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession with Intent (Methamphetamine), one count Conspiracy

Cory Andrew Clayton Jr. (DOB: 8/4/81), Big Sandy: One count Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession with Intent (Methamphetamine)

Cheyenne Nicole Dean (DOB: 12/9/93), Big Sandy: One count Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession with Intent (Methamphetamine), one count Conspiracy

Danny Ray Dunn (DOB: 9/26/51), Big Sandy: One count Simple Possession (Methamphetamine), one count Drug Paraphernalia

Scottie Joe Goodman (DOB: 9/14/78), Big Sandy: One count Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession with Intent (Methamphetamine)

Elijah Cody Gray (DOB: 9/27/84), Big Sandy: One count Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession with Intent (Methamphetamine), one count Conspiracy

Christopher R. Guin (DOB: 4/17/80), Big Sandy: One count Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession with Intent (Methamphetamine), one count Conspiracy

James Robert Horath (DOB: 8/25/78), Paris: One count Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession with Intent (Methamphetamine), one count Conspiracy

James Allen Hunter (DOB: 9/10/72), Big Sandy: One count Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession with Intent (Methamphetamine), one count Conspiracy to Sell and Deliver (Methamphetamine)

Stacy Lynn Hunter (DOB: 10/13/70), Big Sandy: One count Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession with Intent (Methamphetamine), one count Conspiracy, one count Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Joshua Lee James (DOB: 3/9/89), Big Sandy: One count Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession with Intent (Methamphetamine), one count Conspiracy

Brittany Lynn Kemp (DOB: 11/16/94), Big Sandy: One count Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession with Intent (Methamphetamine), one count Conspiracy

Nathan Lee Page (DOB: 8/21/96), Paris: One count Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession with Intent (Methamphetamine)

Donald Glen Parker (DOB: 7/9/64), Big Sandy: One count Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession with Intent (Methamphetamine), one count Conspiracy

Chris Shannon (DOB: 3/14/79), Big Sandy: One count Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession with Intent (Methamphetamine), one count Conspiracy to Sell and Deliver (Methamphetamine)

Steven Threet (DOB: 3/5/59), Big Sandy: One count Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession with Intent (Methamphetamine), one count Conspiracy

Thomas Brandon Vestal (DOB: 9/19/82), Big Sandy: One count Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession with Intent (Methamphetamine), one count Conspiracy

Randall Edward Williams (DOB: 8/8/84), Big Sandy: One count Simple Possession, one count Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Keith Anthony Wrady (DOB: 12/13/69), Big Sandy: One count Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession with Intent (Methamphetamine), one count Conspiracy

Also arrested, today:

Kimberly M. Gann (DOB: 2/6/74), Big Sandy: One count Simple Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine), one count Possession of Unlawful Drug Paraphernalia

Walter David Leon Russom (DOB: 4/16/97), Big Sandy: One count Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Daniel Allen McMullen (DOB: 4/28/92), Big Sandy: Benton County warrants

Destiny Fay Scarborough (DOB: 4/21/97), Big Sandy: One count Simple Possession, one count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Jesse James Youngblood (DOB: 6/16/93), Paris: Henry County warrants