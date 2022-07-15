Opportunities for Obion County Tourism Grants Now Available

Applications for locally funded Obion County tourism grants are now available.

The recently appointed Obion County Tourism Development Committee has launched the program for individuals, companies and organizations.

Funds used for the grant disbursement will come from revenue generated by collected hotel/motel taxes.

Grants will now be available for special events, festivals, and other initiatives, that attract visitors and generate overnight stays in Obion County.

Obion County Budget Committee Chairman Sam Sinclair Jr. said the economic impact of tourism in the county was significant.

Sinclair said out-of-town visitors spent more than $52 million dollars in 2020, which saved each Obion County household more than $320 in taxes.

Applications can be picked-up at the County Mayors Office in Union City, and will be reviewed by the tourism committee.