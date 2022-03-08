Orange and White Game won’t be played this spring due to stadium construction; “All Vol Weekend” planned instead

The Tennessee Vols’ traditional Orange and White Game won’t be played this spring due to construction at Neyland Stadium, but instead, UT Athletics will host “All Vol Weekend,” a fan-friendly spring weekend.

The event, set for April 7-10, will feature multiple Volunteer teams in action and a fan fest tailgate on campus.

Baseball hosts Missouri for a three-game series at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. Fans will be treated to a postgame fireworks show on Saturday evening. All three weekend contests are sold out.

Volunteer Village at Humanities Plaza will welcome fans and feature two big screens that will carry football’s 1:00 scrimmage on Saturday, April 9.

In addition to live interviews with head coach Josh Heupel, VFLs and other guests on the screen, Volunteer Village will showcase food trucks, music and activities for all ages from noon-3:00 Saturday. The football scrimmage will take place at the Anderson Training Center and be closed to the general public.

The Tennessee track and field teams host the Tennessee Relays April 7-9 at Tom Black Track and Tennessee’s Women’s tennis and Soccer teams will also be in action that weekend.

For additional information on “All Vol Weekend,” go to utsports.com.