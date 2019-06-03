An amendment passed in the Tennessee General Assembly this year requires persons who rent motorized watercraft be given an orientation for the type vessel being rented.

The renter of the watercraft must sign off in acknowledgement after completion of the orientation, with the marina, or any other rental entity, keeping the acknowledgement on file for at least a 30-day period.

Tennessee residents who have successfully completed a monitored National Association of State Boating Law Administrators exam, and hold the TWRA-issued wallet certification card are exempt from this orientation.

Any out of state visitor, who holds a boating safety education certification, is also exempt as is any person who holds a United States Coast Guard operator license.

Tennessee residents born after January 1st of 1989, are required to pass a boater education exam administered by an approved representative of the TWRA in order to operate any motorized vessel over 8.5 horsepower.