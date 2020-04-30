Two out of state murder suspects have been arrested in Tennessee, with one taken into custody in Lake County.

U.S. Marshall’s reports said Dwight Harris was arrested in Ridgely on Wednesday.

The Task Force K-9 Unit was able to track Harris and apprehend him, as he was hiding under a large fuel tank.

He was wanted on a murder warrant in Cleveland, Ohio.

A second suspect, Correy Crawford, was arrested in Memphis.

Crawford was charged with capital murder and aggravated robbery in the shooting death of DeMarcus Daniels on Monday in Blytheville, Arkansas.