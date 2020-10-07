The OVC announced Wednesday its regular season football schedule for the 2020-21 season, which was postponed from the fall to the spring due to the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
The spring schedule features a round-robin format, with the eight teams that elected to play a spring OVC schedule, playing seven conference games over an eight-week period.
Games will be contested on Sundays (with the exception of Easter weekend when the games will be played on Saturday) and start during a 1-3 p.m. window local time.
The first conference matchup is scheduled to take place on Sunday, February 21.
The schedule, which includes an open date during the week of the OVC Basketball Championships, will conclude with games on Sunday, April 11.
Teams will have the opportunity to play one non-conference game in the spring.
The NCAA will announce the selections for a revised 16-team playoff field on Sunday, April 18. This year’s field will include 11 automatic qualifiers and five at-large bids. The first round is scheduled for the weekend April 24 with the FCS National Championship game to be played on either May 14, 15 or 16 in Frisco, Texas.
“It is our sincere intention and desire to provide our student-athletes with an opportunity to play football this spring assuming the facts surrounding the pandemic support it,” said OVC Commissioner Beth DeBauche. “We are excited to have plans and a schedule in place for it helps to create a sense of certainty during these uncertain times.”
Teams will play in accordance with local regulations, NCAA medical guidelines, and supporting OVC standards.
Schedules for other fall sports competing in the spring will be announced in the near future.
2020-21 OVC Football Schedule
Sunday, February 21
Austin Peay at Tennessee Tech
Eastern Illinois at UT Martin
Jacksonville State at Tennessee State
Murray State at Southeast Missouri
Sunday, February 28
Tennessee State at Austin Peay
Southeast Missouri at Eastern Illinois
Tennessee Tech at Jacksonville State
UT Martin at Murray State
Sunday, March 7
OPEN
Sunday, March 14
Austin Peay at Southeast Missouri
Eastern Illinois at Tennessee State
Jacksonville State at UT Martin
Murray State at Tennessee Tech
Sunday, March 21
UT Martin at Austin Peay
Tennessee Tech at Eastern Illinois
Southeast Missouri at Jacksonville State
Tennessee State at Murray State
Sunday, March 28
Austin Peay at Jacksonville State
Eastern Illinois at Murray State
Tennessee Tech at Southeast Missouri
UT Martin at Tennessee State
Saturday, April 3
Murray State at Austin Peay
Jacksonville State at Eastern Illinois
Southeast Missouri at UT Martin
Tennessee State at Tennessee Tech
Sunday, April 11
Austin Peay at Eastern Illinois
Jacksonville State at Murray State
Southeast Missouri at Tennessee State
Tennessee Tech at UT Martin
Playoffs Schedule
April 18 – NCAA Selections
April 24 – Playoffs Begin
May 14, 15 or 16 – Championship