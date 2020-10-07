The OVC announced Wednesday its regular season football schedule for the 2020-21 season, which was postponed from the fall to the spring due to the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

The spring schedule features a round-robin format, with the eight teams that elected to play a spring OVC schedule, playing seven conference games over an eight-week period.

Games will be contested on Sundays (with the exception of Easter weekend when the games will be played on Saturday) and start during a 1-3 p.m. window local time.

The first conference matchup is scheduled to take place on Sunday, February 21.

The schedule, which includes an open date during the week of the OVC Basketball Championships, will conclude with games on Sunday, April 11.

Teams will have the opportunity to play one non-conference game in the spring.

The NCAA will announce the selections for a revised 16-team playoff field on Sunday, April 18. This year’s field will include 11 automatic qualifiers and five at-large bids. The first round is scheduled for the weekend April 24 with the FCS National Championship game to be played on either May 14, 15 or 16 in Frisco, Texas.

“It is our sincere intention and desire to provide our student-athletes with an opportunity to play football this spring assuming the facts surrounding the pandemic support it,” said OVC Commissioner Beth DeBauche. “We are excited to have plans and a schedule in place for it helps to create a sense of certainty during these uncertain times.”

Teams will play in accordance with local regulations, NCAA medical guidelines, and supporting OVC standards.

Schedules for other fall sports competing in the spring will be announced in the near future.

2020-21 OVC Football Schedule

Sunday, February 21

Austin Peay at Tennessee Tech

Eastern Illinois at UT Martin

Jacksonville State at Tennessee State

Murray State at Southeast Missouri

Sunday, February 28

Tennessee State at Austin Peay

Southeast Missouri at Eastern Illinois

Tennessee Tech at Jacksonville State

UT Martin at Murray State

Sunday, March 7

OPEN

Sunday, March 14

Austin Peay at Southeast Missouri

Eastern Illinois at Tennessee State

Jacksonville State at UT Martin

Murray State at Tennessee Tech

Sunday, March 21

UT Martin at Austin Peay

Tennessee Tech at Eastern Illinois

Southeast Missouri at Jacksonville State

Tennessee State at Murray State

Sunday, March 28

Austin Peay at Jacksonville State

Eastern Illinois at Murray State

Tennessee Tech at Southeast Missouri

UT Martin at Tennessee State

Saturday, April 3

Murray State at Austin Peay

Jacksonville State at Eastern Illinois

Southeast Missouri at UT Martin

Tennessee State at Tennessee Tech

Sunday, April 11

Austin Peay at Eastern Illinois

Jacksonville State at Murray State

Southeast Missouri at Tennessee State

Tennessee Tech at UT Martin

Playoffs Schedule

April 18 – NCAA Selections

April 24 – Playoffs Begin

May 14, 15 or 16 – Championship