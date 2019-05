The field is set for the Ohio Valley Conference Baseball Tournament at Rent-One Park in Marion, Illinois.

Play gets underway on Tuesday at 6:00 with an elimination game, with UT-Martin facing Eastern Illinois.

On Wednesday morning at 9:00, Murray State will play Belmont, with Morehead State playing Eastern Kentucky at 12:30.

At 4:00, Austin Peay will play the winner of the UT-Martin/Eastern Illinois game.

Games pitting winners and losers thru Saturday to determine the conference champion.