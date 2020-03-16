The OVC is cancelling all intercollegiate competitions, including OVC Championships, through the end of the 2019-20 academic year due to the COVID-19 public health threat.

UT Martin Sports Information Director Ryne Rickman says, additionally, the OVC announced all team practices will be suspended until April 3, at which time the impact of the suspension will be re-evaluated.

During this time period, student-athletes shall be allowed to be engaged in strength and conditioning and training room activities.

Rickman says a decision on UT Martin’s Spring College Rodeo will hopefully be made in the next week or so.