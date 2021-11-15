OVC Football Champion Skyhawks Now Ranked No.8 in Nation

The Ohio Valley Conference football champion UT-Martin Skyhawks have now moved up to No.8 in the nation.

Saturday’s 42-3 win at Tennessee Tech gave coach Jason Simpson’s team the OVC crown, and kept their winning streak in tact at nine games.

Monday’s FCS Coaches poll shows the (9-1) Skyhawks jumping two places to the No.8 position.

Following Saturday’s win at Cookeville, coach Simpson said he was very proud of his team and fans.(AUDIO)

With the win on Saturday, Skyhawks quarterback Keon Howard was named the OVC “Newcomer of the Week” for the fifth time this season.

UT-Martin will try to win their tenth straight game, and hopefully secure an FCS home playoff game, when they conclude regular season play on Saturday at Southeast Missouri State.