For the third time this year, Murray State’s Ja Morant has been named the Ohio Valley Conference “Player of the Week”.

During the week, Morant hit a layup with less than one second left to beat Evansville, on a night in which he scored 27 points, had 10 assists and eight rebounds.

The South Carolina sophomore also scored 25 points and gathered eight rebounds in a 93-88 loss to the nations No. 7 ranked Auburn.

Entering the week, Morant is the 17th leading scorer in the nation at 23 points per game, and the No.1 ranked player in the nation for assists with 9.3 per game.