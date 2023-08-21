OVC releases 2023-24 basketball slate

The OVC unveiled its basketball schedules for the upcoming 2023-24 season as the UT Martin women’s and men’s teams will play 18 league games.

The Skyhawks face OVC rivals Eastern Illinois, Lindenwood, Little Rock, Morehead State, Southeast Missouri, Tennessee State, Tennessee Tech, and league newcomer Western Illinois for home-and-home series while playing SIUE (away) and Southern Indiana (home) one time apiece during the 2023-24 campaign.

The 10-week OVC season runs from Dec. 28 through March 2 before the league’s top eight teams will advance to the OVC Championship tournament, which will be hosted once again by the Ford Center in Evansville, Ind. on March 6-9.

A two-game in-state road trip is first on the OVC docket as UT Martin travels to Tennessee State (Dec. 28) and Tennessee Tech (Dec. 30). A three-game homestand follows against Eastern Illinois (Jan. 4), Western Illinois (Jan. 11) and Little Rock (Jan. 13).

The Skyhawks head to Morehead State on Jan. 18 before their next two games (Southeast Missouri on Jan. 25, Lindenwood on Jan. 27) are set to tip off at the Kathleen and Tom Elam Center.

UT Martin’s next four games are on the road, starting with three games in six days. The Skyhawks open the month of February at Eastern Illinois (Feb. 1) before traveling to SIUE on Feb. 3. A rare Tuesday (Feb. 6) conference game follows before the road stretch concludes at Western Illinois on Feb. 10.

After an 18-day span without a home contest, UT Martin hosts Southern Indiana (Feb. 15) and Morehead State (Feb. 17) for back-to-back outings. A jaunt through the Show Me State (Feb. 22 at Lindenwood, Feb. 24 at Southeast Missouri) follows before the regular season wraps up at home against Tennessee Tech (Feb. 29) and Tennessee State (March 2).

The nonconference schedules for both the Skyhawk women’s and men’s basketball programs are currently in the process of being finalized and will be released at a later date.