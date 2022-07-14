OVC reveals 2022-23 basketball schedules

UT Martin men’s and women’s basketball teams face an 18-game double round-robin slate on the 2022-23 OVC schedule.

The nine-week OVC basketball season runs December 29 through February 25 and includes OVC newcomers Little Rock, Southern Indiana, and Lindenwood (who all officially became members on July 1).

The league’s top eight teams will advance to the OVC Championship tournament on March 1-4, which will once again be held at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana.

The Skyhawks open OVC play on the road against Little Rock before a New Year’s Eve showdown against Morehead State begins a stretch of three consecutive games at the Elam Center. UT Martin then squares off against Southeast Missouri (Jan. 5) and Tennessee Tech (Jan. 7) to conclude its homestand.

An in-state road trip to Tennessee State follows on Jan. 12 before a visit to Southern Indiana on Jan. 14. Another split week is next on tap as the Skyhawks make the short drive to Southeast Missouri (Jan. 21) before returning home two days later to take on Eastern Illinois.

Home matchups against Lindenwood (Jan. 26) and Southern Indiana (Jan. 28) wrap up the January docket before a three-game road trip includes stops at SIUE (Feb. 2), Lindenwood (Feb. 4) and Eastern Illinois (Feb. 9). UT Martin hosts back-to-back contests against Little Rock on Feb. 11 and SIUE on Feb. 16 before a road matchup at Tennessee Tech two days later.

The final week of the 2022-23 regular season includes a Feb. 23 home game against Tennessee State and a Feb. 25 road outing at Morehead State.

The nonconference schedules for both the Skyhawk women’s and men’s basketball teams will be released at a later date.