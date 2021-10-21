OVC touts Tate Chumley as Male Golfer of the Week

For the second time in his career, UT Martin star Tate Chumley is the OVC’s Male Golfer of the Week.

Chumley is the second Skyhawk to achieve the OVC’s top weekly accolade this season as his brother Garrett Chumley was additionally crowned on September 29. The Chumleys are the first set of brothers to be named OVC Golfer of the Week during the same season since Murray State’s Nick and Patrick Newcomb in 2012-13. They’re also only the second brother tandem to win the award in UT Martin history – joining Tyler Shellnut (Oct. 10, 2012) and Gavin Shellnut (April 6, 2016).

Chumley accounted for his first collegiate victory at the TVA Community Credit Union Invitational, hosted by North Alabama at Turtle Point Yacht and Country Club in Killen, Ala. He carded scores of 71-70-68 for a 209 (-7), winning the tournament by three strokes after coming into the final round two shots off the lead. His third-round score on Tuesday included six birdies as his 68 was two shots better than any of the 66 competitors in the field.

The senior from Murfreesboro, Tenn. topped the tournament in par-3 scoring (2.75, -3) while also ranking second in birdies (13), third in par-4 scoring (3.97, -1) and fifth in par-5 scoring (4.75, -3). For good measure, Chumley tacked on a team-best 35 pars – committing only six bogeys in the 54-hole event.

Chumley leads the Skyhawks with a 73.2 stroke average in 2021-22 as he has now strung together three consecutive top-20 tournament finishes. His medalist win on Tuesday was the sixth top-five and 11th top-10 finish of his storied collegiate career.

UT Martin is back in action on Oct. 25-26 when it travels across the state for the Battle at Black Creek event hosted by Chattanooga.