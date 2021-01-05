The OVC announced Tuesday alterations to its 2020-21 volleyball schedule, as UT Martin will now play 16 conference dates with back-to-back matches against eight different opponents.

The OVC Council of Directors of Athletics approved the updated schedule in order to limit travel to multiple locations during the same weekend and give schools the most flexibility to complete the highest percentage of matches possible. Teams will play in accordance with local regulations, NCAA medical guidelines and supporting OVC standards.

Matches will still be contested on Sundays and Mondays, with the first match scheduled to take place on Sunday, February 7. The regular season will run through Monday, March 29 and the OVC Tournament will be held on April 2-3.

The Skyhawks start the season with matches at Eastern Kentucky on February 7-8. A season-long four-match homestand follows as UT Martin hosts Belmont (February 14-15) and Eastern Illinois (February 21-22) at Skyhawk Fieldhouse.

A quick drive to Murray State on February 28 and March 1 will follow before the Skyhawks host Southeast Missouri for home contests on March 7-8.

UT Martin goes on the road for its next four matches, taking trips to SIUE and Jacksonville State on March 14-15 and March 21-22, respectively.

The Skyhawks’ 2020-21 regular season concludes with a pair of home matchups against Austin Peay on March 28-29.

The NCAA will announce the selections for a revised 48-team bracket on Sunday, April 4.

This year’s NCAA Tournament field will include 32 automatic qualifiers and 16 at-large bids. The finals are scheduled for April 23-25.