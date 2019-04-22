The 2019 Ohio Valley Conference Women’s Tennis Championship field is set.

The three day-event takes place in Nashville this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

The first round and semifinals will be split between Centennial Sportsplex and Hadley Park while Sunday’s finals will be contested at Centennial Sportsplex.

The Austin Peay women won the OVC regular-season title and the No. 1 seed in the tournament while Jacksonville State is the No. 2 seed. The Governors and the Gamecocks receive first round byes. Murray State is the No. 3 seed followed by Belmont, Southeast Missouri and UT Martin.

The Skyhawks (5-11) are making their 26th OVC Tournament appearances in 27 seasons since joining the league just before the 1992-93 season.

UTM secured its spot in the OVC Tournament after back-to-back victories to close out the regular season, defeating SIUE (5-2) and Eastern Illinois (4-3).