Union City police are searching for the person, or persons, responsible for the theft of over $1,000 in hunting equipment.

Reports said officers were called to 1082 South Sunswept Drive, where a vehicle was broken into sometime after midnight on Saturday night.

Police said James Uzzle Jr. said a rock was thrown through the passenger side window of his truck to gain entry.

During the break-in, reports said a 10-point crossbow extreme, a range finder, two LED head lamps, three knives, and some .270 ammunition was stolen.

The police report the value of the theft was listed at approximately $1,150.