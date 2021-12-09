Over 14,000 cans collected in annual WCMT-Skyhawk Can Caravan

Weakley County students donated over 14,000 cans during Thursday’s annual WCMT-Skyhawk Can Caravan.

Thunderbolt Radio personalities and UT Martin student-athletes went to the different schools and collected 14,041 cans for WE CARE Ministries.

Central Christian Academy donated the most cans with 4,270, followed by Martin Elementary School with 4,248.

Martin Middle School donated 2,407 cans, Greenfield School 1,253, Martin Primary 794, Westview with 600, Gleason School with 434, and Dresden High School donated 35 cans.

Dresden Elementary and Middle Schools and Sharon School did not participate this year.

UT Martin tennis player Jule Streif, of Germany, was one of the Skyhawk student-athletes helping collect cans Thursday and told Thunderbolt Radio News about the experience.

UT Martin Athletic Academic Coordinator Emily Anne Sparks

The annual can caravan is a partnership with Thunderbolt Radio and UT Martin Athletics.