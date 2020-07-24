Over 1,600 Weakley Countians have voted early for the August 6th election.

Election Administrator Alex Britt says 234 voted early Friday, bringing the total, thus far, to 1,633 early votes.

Of that total, 1,329 have voted in the Republican Primary, 292 in the Democratic Primary, and 12 have voted only in the County General Election.

Early voting hours are Monday through Friday from 8:30 to 4:00 at the Weakley County Election Commission Office in Dresden and Thursday and Friday from 8:30 to 4:00 at the satellite voting location at the Martin Masonic Lodge across from Westview High School.

Voting hours Saturday are from 8:30 to noon at both locations.

Early voting runs through August 1st.