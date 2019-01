Over 200 Paris fifth-graders graduated from the DARE program Friday afternoon.

Paris Police Chief Chuck Elizondo says DARE officers Jordan Klutts and Amber Roaten graduated 205 fifth graders from the Drug Abuse Resistance and Education program.

The guest speaker for the ceremony was Henry County High School senior Ansley Cate who told the graduates about the importance of decisions making and how one bad decision can affect your life.

The program was held at the Krider Performing Arts Center.