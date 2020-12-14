Over 21,000 new COVID-19 cases have been reported over a two day period in Tennessee.

The Department of Health reports 21,671 new cases were reported across the state Sunday and Monday, with 141 deaths for both days.

Monday’s report showed Weakley County with 241 active cases and 38 deaths and Obion County with 333 active cases and 64 deaths.

Elsewhere, Henry County reports 294 active cases and 26 deaths, with Lake County reporting 94 active cases and 10 deaths.

Monday afternoon, the U.S. topped 300,000 deaths from COVID-19 with more than 16.2 million Americans having been infected this year.