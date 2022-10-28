Over 2,700 early votes in Weakley County with five days remaining in early voting period
Over 2,700 early votes have been cast in Weakley County with four and half days remaining in the early voting period.
With Friday’s 343 in-person early votes, there have been 2,788 early votes cast with a half day of voting remaining Saturday and four days next week.
Early voting runs through Thursday.
Weakley County voters can vote early from 8:30 until noon Saturday and 8:30 until 4:00 Monday through Thursday at the Election Commission Office in Dresden and the Martin City Masonic Lodge in Martin.